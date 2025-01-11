Metchie (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chargers.

Metchie got a concussion check last Sunday at Tennessee, but a shoulder injury ultimately didn't allow him to practice Tuesday before progressing to limited Wednesday and a full session Thursday. Despite receiving a questionable tag for the Texans' playoff opener, he'll be available to the Texans offense Saturday. Since fellow WR Tank Dell (torn ACL) joined Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) as out for the season Week 16, Metchie produced a 7-72-0 line on 12 targets over the final two games of the regular season.