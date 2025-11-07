Chubb (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Chubb progressed to limited Thursday and full to wrap up Week 10 prep, paving the way for him to continue to be a part of the Texans backfield this weekend. He's ceded more snaps to fellow RB Woody Marks in three games since Houston's Week 6 bye, but Chubb still has earned 36 touches (for 114 total yards and no TDs) to Marks' 38 touches (for 173 total yards and one TD) during that stretch. Expect the near-even split of reps between them to be maintained Sunday.