Marks is expected to split backfield work pretty evenly with David Montgomery this season, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"The distribution ... might not be 50-50, but it will be close," Alexander wrote Aug. 23. "The Texans have utilized both nearly evenly throughout camp." Alexander expects a sort-of hot-hand approach out of the Houston backfield on a weekly basis. Marks played 10 snaps in the Texans' second preseason game and rushed four times for 37 yards and one touchdown. He also added a catch for six yards, working exclusively with the first-team offense while Montgomery was rested for that exhibition. Marks is being drafted nearly five rounds after Montgomery in fantasy.