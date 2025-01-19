Hutchinson caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City. He added 56 yards on two kickoff returns.

The second-year wideout put together a career-best game in a losing effort, working as the Texans' No. 2 WR behind Nico Collins, while John Metchie saw only two targets but caught them both for 35 yards. Hutchinson, a sixth-round pick in 2023, managed only a 12-117-0 line on 26 targets over 16 regular-season games, but his ability to contribute on special teams should give him a leg up in the battle for a depth receiver role in 2025, even if Houston adds reinforcements at the position in free agency or the draft.