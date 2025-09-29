Ridley recorded two receptions on three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.

There was some reason for mild optimism about Ridley's performance to begin Sunday's game, as he hauled in his first two targets -- one of which went for a 22-yard gain. However, he was targeted only once and went without a catch in the second half to continue his abysmal season. Ridley now has 30 receiving yards or fewer in three of four games, and he has converted only nine of his 24 targets into receptions.