Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as questionable
Mariota (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Indianapolis.
Although he's been a limited practice participant all week, Mariota was regarded as a likely game-time decision the whole while anyway. It seems like he's close, but that his availability remains in question would imply that he would be limited even if he does start. If Mariota can't run on that hamstring, his fantasy value takes a significant hit even if he does play. It would be reassuring news for Rishard Matthews and company if he did, however.
