Bullock (calf) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
Bullock was unable to practice Wednesday, and although Thursday's report is just an estimate, at least the Titans believed he could have participated to some degree. If Bullock is unable to kick Sunday against the Bengals, Caleb Shudak (leg) seems like the most likely candidate to fill in, although he has yet to be placed on the active roster after being designated to return from the PUP list Tuesday.