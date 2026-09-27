Spears (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans backfield hosted two injuries this week, and while Tony Pollard (ankle) got back to a full practice Friday, Spears logged only one limited session (also Friday) and ended up listed as questionable for Week 3 action. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Tennessee were set to monitor Spears pregame, with rainy and windy conditions likely to play a role in whether or not to make the running back active. Now that Spears is available to the offense, it's unclear if he'll merely be available in case of emergency, with Pollard and potentially rookie fifth-rounder Nicholas Singleton handling most of the RB reps.