Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Spears won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

An explanation for Spears' absence won't be known until the Titans post their first Week 7 injury report later Wednesday, but the running back had previously been listed with ankle and knee issues over the last few weeks. He's managed to play in all six of the Titans' games to date, but he's played fewer than half of the offensive snaps in the last five of those contests while accounting for 54 yards on 15 carries and 63 yards on 13 receptions. He looks like he'll have to settle for a low-usage change-of-pace role so long as lead back Tony Pollard is available.