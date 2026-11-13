Spears (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after upgrading to full practice participation Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A return to action after missing two games would hurt Tony Pollard's workload projection, though Pollard would still be in line for most of the carries. There have also been hints of rookie Nicholas Singleton getting playing time in the second half of the season, leaving Spears without much of a path to mainstream fantasy value.