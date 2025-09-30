Sermon reverted to Pittsburgh's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sermon got a gameday elevation for Sunday's matchup versus Minnesota in Dublin, Ireland. He didn't log any work on offense but did see six snaps on special teams and returned two kickoffs for 51 yards. Sermon's elevation was influenced by Jaylen Warren needing to sit out Week 4 due to a knee injury, but Warren seemingly has a good chance of being back in action for the Steelers' next game given that team has a Week 5 bye.