Mabry was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Mabry has been in the Seattle organization for the last couple of seasons between the practice squad and active roster and suited up 10 times between 2021 and 2022. This move should finalize the Seahawks' tight-end room for 2023 with Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson still on the roster. Mabry will likely be a practice squad candidate, according to Henderson.