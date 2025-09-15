default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was having a quiet game prior to his fourth-quarter injury, with just five carries for 23 yards and no catches on one target. Jordan Mason will handle the bulk of the backfield workload for the Vikings if Jones remains out.

More News