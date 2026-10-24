Jones may log fewer touches in Week 7 against Indianapolis on Sunday, as fellow RB Jordan Mason (thumb) is questionable to suit up, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

After logging a modest 12 touches in Minnesota's season-opening win over Green Bay, Jones has taken on a massive workload in Mason's absence. From Week 2 to 5, Jones averaged 21.3 carries and 3.0 receptions per contest, logging 442 total yards and a touchdown during that span. However, Mason would almost certainly cut into that workload if he's active Sunday given that he carried 15 times for 59 yards and a TD in his lone appearance this season Week 1. Fantasy managers shouldn't have to wait until Sunday to get a better read on the situation, as Mason -- who is still on IR -- will need to be activated Saturday in order to be eligible to play against the Colts on Sunday.