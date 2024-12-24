Van Ginkel totaled five tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 Week 16 win against the Seahawks.

Van Ginkel took over the game from a defensive standpoint in the fourth quarter, during which he notched four of his five stops. Among those were a third-down sack of Geno Smith that forced a punt and a first-down sack of Smith on a Seattle drive that ended with a missed field goal three snaps later. The sacks were Van Ginkel's first since Week 12 against Chicago. He's up to a career-high 11.0 sacks in his first season with Minnesota.