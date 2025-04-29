Van Ginkel agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $23 million contract extension with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Van Ginkel gets paid following a tremendous debut year with Minnesota, in which he tallied 79 tackles (50 solo), including a career-high 11.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games. The soon-to-be 30-year-old also had six pass breakups, including two interceptions (both pick-sixes), and one forced fumble. Van Ginkel has proven an ability to create big plays in the Vikings' defensive scheme, and he figures to remain a high-impact fantasy option in IDP formats during the 2025 campaign.