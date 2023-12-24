O'Neill (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
O'Neill started the week with back-to-back DNPs, but he was able to close out the week with a limited practice, creating some hope he'd be able to suit up. However, the Pittsburgh product will miss a second consecutive game. David Quessenberry will likely draw the start at right tackle.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Could return Week 16•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't return against Las Vegas•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Heads to medical tent•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Returns to team drills•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Able to practice Wednesday•