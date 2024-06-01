O'Neill (foot) took part in practice Friday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.
O'Neill played in only one of Minnesota's final four games last season with what was eventually disclosed as a small fracture in his left foot. He appears to be back to full health and is slated to work as the Vikings' starting right tackle for the 2024 campaign.
