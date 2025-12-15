Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Cowboys.
O'Neill suffered an ankle injury in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Blake Brandel has taken over at right tackle versus Dallas.
More News
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Iffy for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Limited to begin prep for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Won't play against Chargers•
-
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Good to go against Philadelphia•