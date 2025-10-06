Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Wentz's left shoulder injury will be further evaluated this week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Wentz briefly left Sunday's game against the Browns in London and went to the locker room early just before halftime, but he was under center after the break and was able to finish the contest. The injury was to his left, non-throwing shoulder. With J.J. McCarthy (ankle) likely to return to practice at some point following the Vikings' upcoming Week 6 bye, McCarthy could be back under center in Week 7 against the Eagles.