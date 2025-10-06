Vikings' Carson Wentz: Shoulder being evaluated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Wentz's left shoulder injury will be further evaluated this week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Wentz briefly left Sunday's game against the Browns in London and went to the locker room early just before halftime, but he was under center after the break and was able to finish the contest. The injury was to his left, non-throwing shoulder. With J.J. McCarthy (ankle) likely to return to practice at some point following the Vikings' upcoming Week 6 bye, McCarthy could be back under center in Week 7 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Toughs out shoulder issue in win•
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Headed for another start•
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Big volume in Week 4 loss•
-
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Two TDs in Sunday's start•