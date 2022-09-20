Cook carried just six times for 17 yards and brought in four of six targets for 19 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell, a former quarterback, had seemed to dispel any fears he'd run an overly pass-centric offense in Week 1 when Cook logged 20 carries against the Packers, but matters were quite different Monday night. The star back was an afterthought despite the Vikings trailing by a manageable 17 points entering the second half, although he at least was modestly involved on the receiving end. Cook's usage versus Philadelphia should naturally prove to be an outlier as the season unfolds, however; moreover, fantasy managers should be optimistic about a Week 3 divisional home clash against a Lions team Cook's missed the last three games against, but that he eviscerated for 206 yards and two touchdowns the last time he saw them in Week 9 of the 2020 campaign.