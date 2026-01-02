Vikings' Gavin Bartholomew: Will not be activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bartholomew (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.
Bartholomew spent the 2025 season on the reserve/PUP list and will officially not be available for Week 18. The sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh will have to look towards the 2026 season for his first opportunity in an NFL game.
