Bartholomew (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bartholomew ended Week 16 prep with back-to-back full practices to earn the questionable tag. He opened the season on the physically unable to perform list due to a back injury he sustained in late August, so he'd have to be activated from the Vikings' PUP on Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's contest. If that happens, the rookie sixth-rounder would be slated to make his NFL regular-season debut in New York.