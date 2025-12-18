Vikings' Gavin Bartholomew: Trending towards activation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bartholomew (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Bartholomew has yet to make his NFL debut. The sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has remained on the PUP list all year due to a back injury he suffered in late August. With a limited practice Wednesday that upgraded to a full session Thursday, it seems the rookie tight end could be a depth addition to the Vikings' offense as early as Sunday's game against the Giants.
