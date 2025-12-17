Bartholomew (back) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

The rookie tight end from Pittsburgh was placed on the PUP list in late August due to a back issue, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Bartholomew has yet to make his NFL debut after posting 322 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions during his final collegiate season. Once fully healthy, he'll likely play a depth role in the Vikings' tight-end corps.