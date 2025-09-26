McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers in Dublin, but he could get some limited work in practice next week ahead of Minnesota's Week 5 game in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wants McCarthy to be fully healthy and go through a full week of practice before he returns.

Even if McCarthy returns to practice next week in London, it doesn't sound like he'll be ready to play Week 5 against Cleveland. While he's making progress, it still looks like a return Week 7 after a bye is the best-case scenario. However, there's still risk McCarthy may not immediately get his starting job back even when healthy if Carson Wentz continues to play well.