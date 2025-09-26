Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Could practice next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers in Dublin, but he could get some limited work in practice next week ahead of Minnesota's Week 5 game in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wants McCarthy to be fully healthy and go through a full week of practice before he returns.
Even if McCarthy returns to practice next week in London, it doesn't sound like he'll be ready to play Week 5 against Cleveland. While he's making progress, it still looks like a return Week 7 after a bye is the best-case scenario. However, there's still risk McCarthy may not immediately get his starting job back even when healthy if Carson Wentz continues to play well.
