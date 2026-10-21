The Giants plan to start McCarthy at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy looks set to make his first start of the season and his first as a member of the Giants after an impressive showing in relief of the struggling Jameis Winston during Sunday's 34-27 loss to New Orleans. After checking into the game with the Giants down 24 points with just under 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, McCarthy proceeded to lead a furious comeback bid. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in less than a quarter of action, leading the Giants into the red zone for a potential game-tying score in the final minute before an incompletion on a fourth-and-1 play sealed the win for the Saints. With franchise signal-caller Jaxson Dart (knee) likely lost for the season, the Giants could be motivated to give an extended look at the 23-year-old McCarthy to see if he can emerge as a viable long-term backup option or a potential trade chip down the road.