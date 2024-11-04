Jefferson hauled in seven of nine targets for 137 yards while completing his only pass attempt for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Jefferson posted his usual WR1 stat line in a winning effort, but he also contributed 22 passing yards on a successful trick play. The superstar wideout upped his season line to 67-783-5 through eight starts, showing little dropoff with new starter Sam Darnold this season. Jefferson remains a must-start asset in all fantasy formats heading into a positive matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.