Murray (concussion) was present for the start of Friday's practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

This marks three consecutive practices for Murray in the wake of suffering a concussion during a Week 1 win against the Packers, though in the first two Wednesday and Thursday, he was a limited participant in both. Even if Murray logs a full practice Friday, he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to be able to play Sunday at Chicago. If that doesn't happen, Murray will yield starting duties to backup QB Carson Wentz.