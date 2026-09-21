Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Murray was concussed 11 snaps into his regular-season Vikings debut in Week 1 against the Packers and missed this past Sunday's win over the Bears. His return to the lineup will send Carson Wentz back to the bench as the QB2 after he completed 23 of 39 passes (59 percent) for 276 yards (7.1 YPA) and three touchdowns with no interceptions across the last two weeks against Green Bay and Chicago. Murray's return and Wentz's retreat to backup duties doesn't change much for the Minnesota pass catchers from a fantasy perspective.