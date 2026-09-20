Murray has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, but he's expected to clear concussion protocol next week and is "on track" to play Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carson Wentz will draw the start for Minnesota in Week 2, after he came on in relief of a concussed Murray in the season opener and helped lead the Vikings to come-from-behind 39-22 win over the Packers. Murray was already able to take some steps forward in his recovery from the concussion by practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday, but he'll still need to upgrade to full participation and receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he's officially removed from the protocol.