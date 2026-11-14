The Vikings are targeting Week 12 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, for a return for Murray (hamstring), Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Murray suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the Vikings' Week 8 loss to the Lions, which prevented him from playing against the Bills in Week 9. The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday, and the veteran QB will start under center against the Packers on Sunday, with Carson Wentz serving as the backup and Max Brosmer as the emergency QB3 in Murray's absence. It's unclear whether Murray will be ahead of Wentz on the depth chart once the former is cleared to return.