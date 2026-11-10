Murray is considered week-to-week due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain and isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, James Palmer of Bleacher Report reports.

Murray -- who was previously sidelined for the Vikings' Week 2 win over the Bears while recovering from a concussion -- missed his second game of the season in Monday's 23-6 loss to the Bills on account of the hamstring injury. Carson Wentz drew the start in place of Murray, but both quarterbacks will move into reserve roles moving forward after the Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. After bringing Murray aboard on a one-year deal in free agency, the Vikings were hopeful the 2019 No. 1 overall pick would bounce back in a new locale, but he posted modest numbers (64.9 percent completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt, 5:3 TD:INT, 167 rushing yards) and generally struggled to move the offense over his six appearances. Once healthy, Murray should settle in as the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback, but Wentz will likely serve as Cousins' top backup against Green Bay.