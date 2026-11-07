Murray (hamstring) is recovering from a Grade 2 strain "that will keep him out for Monday's game and potentially beyond," Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Murray has not been officially ruled for Monday's matchup with the Bills, but Carson Wentz will start under center regardless of Murray's availability, and the latest report indicates that may not be a one-week occurrence. The Vikings will reveal whether or not Murray has any chance to suit up for Week 9 when they release their final injury report of the week later Saturday.