Murray completed 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts. He added 39 rushing yards on five carries.

With the Vikings' defense dominating on their side of the ball, Murray's modest numbers were enough to keep the team undefeated. He did shine on a fourth-quarter drive that produced Minnesota's only TD. scrambling for a 35-yard gain to get the ball into the red zone and then finding T.J. Hockenson for a five-yard score. Murray has just a 3:2 TD:INT through five starts and has yet to add a touchdown on the ground, but he could put together his first big performance of the season in a Week 8 clash with the Lions.