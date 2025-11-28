Vikings' Theo Jackson: Questionable with neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Jackson has played the last two games after being sidelined with a concussion in Week 10, and it is unclear if the neck issue is severe enough to threaten his ability to suit up against the Seahawks. If a week of limited practice is not enough for the 27-year-old to get the green light, Fabian Moreau or Tavierre Thomas would likely take over at slot cornerback in his absence.
