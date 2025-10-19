Batty (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Batty missed the Vikings' first five games of the regular season due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp. He was activated off injured reserve Saturday and has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut Week 7. Batty could serve in a prominent role at outside linebacker due to the absences of Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip).