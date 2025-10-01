Batty (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced in full Wednesday.

The BYU product has missed Minnesota's first four games this season and was placed on injured reserve in late August due to a knee issue sustained earlier in the month. Batty has yet to appear in an NFL game after recording 59 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and two passes defended during his final collegiate season in 2024. He now has 21 days to be added to the Vikings' active roster before reverting to IR.