Davidson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Davidson played seven snaps on offense after being elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders, failing to record any stats. The tight end's workload was far behind starter Daniel Bellinger (62) while Chris Manhertz (15) ranked second at the position in offensive snaps with regular starter Theo Johnson (illness) unavailable.