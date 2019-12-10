Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday

Andersen will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt against Vancouver, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen has historically performed well versus the Canucks, as he is sporting a .940 save percentage in 15 clashes, his second best save percentage against any one team. The veteran netminder has carried a heavy workload recently, as he will be making his ninth appearance in the Leafs' previous 10 outings. Barring injury, the Dane should reach the 60-game mark for a fourth consecutive season this year.