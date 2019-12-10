Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday
Andersen will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt against Vancouver, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has historically performed well versus the Canucks, as he is sporting a .940 save percentage in 15 clashes, his second best save percentage against any one team. The veteran netminder has carried a heavy workload recently, as he will be making his ninth appearance in the Leafs' previous 10 outings. Barring injury, the Dane should reach the 60-game mark for a fourth consecutive season this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mr. Cool puts chill on Cup carriers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops consecutive starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting for second straight night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.