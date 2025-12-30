Nelson recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Nelson gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead with his goal in the second period, his 15th of the campaign, and he later assisted on Cale Makar's tally to close out the scoring. Nelson doesn't get the same attention as other Colorado players do, but he's been productive of late and has racked up 10 points (six goals, four assists) over his last 10 appearances.