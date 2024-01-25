Makar scored a short-handed goal and recorded two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Washington. He finished with one shot and two blocks over 24:17 of ice time.

Makar gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone late in the first period then headed directly toward the net. Surrounded by four Capital defenders, he beat Charlie Lindgren with a laser that gave Colorado a 1-0 lead. The tally extended the defenseman's point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and seven assists. The shortie was the first of the season and his career. He also has three shorthanded assists in 2023-24.