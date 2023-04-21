Toews scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Toews helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's game-tying tally in the second period before netting the winner himself with 7:01 remaining in the third. Over his last nine games, Toews has contributed two goals and 10 assists. He played on the second pairing with Samuel Girard in Thursday's game -- typically, Toews has been partnered with Cale Makar on the top pairing, so it'll be interesting to see if the new alignment sticks.