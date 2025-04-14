Johnson scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Johnson has two points over his last six games as he continues to see steady ice time while the Avalanche deal with injuries and give some of their top players rest. Johnson finished the regular season at two goals, five points, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances between the Avalanche and the Flyers. If Colorado's defense is fully healthy to begin the postseason, Johnson may find himself back in the press box, but he's likely to be the first man up should injuries keep anyone out.