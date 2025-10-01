Johnson has decided to end his playing career, the Avalanche announced Wednesday.

Johnson had 95 goals, 348 points, 555 PIM, 1,695 hits and 1,717 blocks across 1,023 career regular-season games between St. Louis, Colorado, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Johnson spent the first half of his career logging big minutes in a top-four capacity, though he shifted to more of a supporting role for much of his 30s. The 37-year-old also logged 57 playoff games and was part of the Avalanche's 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning squad.