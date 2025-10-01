Erik Johnson: Announces retirement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson has decided to end his playing career, the Avalanche announced Wednesday.
Johnson had 95 goals, 348 points, 555 PIM, 1,695 hits and 1,717 blocks across 1,023 career regular-season games between St. Louis, Colorado, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Johnson spent the first half of his career logging big minutes in a top-four capacity, though he shifted to more of a supporting role for much of his 30s. The 37-year-old also logged 57 playoff games and was part of the Avalanche's 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning squad.
