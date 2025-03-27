Johnson (lower body) won't play against the Kings on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Johnson participated in the morning skate but remains day-to-day, and he will miss his second straight game. It's unclear if he will be ready to return to action versus St. Louis on Saturday. Due to Johnson's absence, Keaton Middleton will probably remain in the lineup against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Won't suit up against Detroit•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Returning to Colorado•
-
Flyers' Erik Johnson: Press box regular again•
-
Flyers' Erik Johnson: Grabs helper in rare appearance•
-
Flyers' Erik Johnson: Remains stuck in press box•