Johnson (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Blues on Saturday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Johnson will miss his third straight game. He hasn't earned a point in six appearances with Colorado this season while posting nine shots on goal, three blocked shots and eight hits. Due to Johnson's absence, Keaton Middleton will play against St. Louis on Saturday.
