Johnson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Johnson was injured in Saturday's game against Florida. He will miss at least the next three contests, though an exact timetable for his return remains unclear. Johnson has produced seven assists, 80 shots on goal, 78 blocks and 96 hits in 51 games this season. The Avalanche recalled blueliner Brad Hunt from the minors Tuesday in a corresponding move.