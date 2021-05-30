Johnson (upper body) skated ahead of Sunday's optional morning skate, Arielle Orsuto of 9NEWS Denver reports.

Johhson hasn't played since Jan. 30 after presumably suffering a conussion and still isn't expected to return this postseason. That said, his presence on skates should provide a morale boost to his teammates given that he's the longest-tenured member of the club and provides plenty of veteran savvy and leadership. Colorado opens its Round 2 series against Vegas on Sunday.