Avalanche's Ian Cole: Winds up on IR
Cole (upper body) will be out indefinitely, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Cole, who missed Saturday's game against the Islanders, was roughed up by Tom Wilson in Thursday's contest against the Capitals. The fear is that he may have sustained a concussion, but that's mere speculation, and all that's known at this juncture is that he's on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
